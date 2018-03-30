Hartman registered his fifth consecutive pointless game Thursday against the Sharks, skating just 11:03 in the Preds' 5-3 win.

Originally acquired from the Blackhawks in order to provide some depth scoring up front, Hartman has been relegated to a fourth-line role in recent weeks. He has just six points in 16 games as a Predator, which doesn't give him much fantasy value in most formats.

