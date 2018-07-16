Predators' Ryan Hartman: Returning to Nasvhille
Hartman (shoulder) has signed a one-year deal with the Predators.
Hartman split time last year between Nashville and Chicago, but collected six points with three goals and three assists in 21 games after making the move to Tennessee. The former first-round pick is coming off his second full season in the NHL and was a restricted free agent before coming to terms with the Predators.
