Hartman scored a goal and added seven PIM in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Blues.

The marker snapped a six-game pointless streak, giving Hartman 10 points through 23 games and keeping him on pace to crack the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season. However, fantasy owners should note that with the recent return of Auston Watson to the lineup, Hartman has been shifted down to the fourth line where he's seeing fewer minutes than he's used to -- over the last five games, he has averaged just 11:15, compared to his season average of 13:35. This means Hartman's scoring opportunities will likely dry up as a result, making that 30-point plateau less attainable. Manage your lineups accordingly.