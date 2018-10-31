Predators' Ryan Hartman: Scores pair in win
Hartman recorded a pair of goals Tuesday in a 4-1 win against Vegas.
Hartman scored his team's first two goals Tuesday night and his second wound up being the eventual game-winner. Prior to his most recent two-goal effort, the bottom-six forward had gone six games without a point and remains a risky fantasy play most evenings.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Struggling after hot start•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Two points in win•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: No points in return to action•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Activated Thursday•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Fit for preaseason debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.