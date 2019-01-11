Predators' Ryan Hartman: Snaps skid with helper
Hartman tallied an assist and two hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Hartman has struggled offensively in his first full season with the Predators, managing just one goal and three points in his last 15 games. The 24-year-old will need to be more consistent offensively to garner the kind of role that will afford him fantasy relevance beyond deeper leagues and dynasty formats.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Can't score despite top-line role•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Enjoying new role on top line•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Scores goal in blowout loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Adds to goal total Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Scores pair in win•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Struggling after hot start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...