Hartman tallied an assist and two hits during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hartman has struggled offensively in his first full season with the Predators, managing just one goal and three points in his last 15 games. The 24-year-old will need to be more consistent offensively to garner the kind of role that will afford him fantasy relevance beyond deeper leagues and dynasty formats.

