Hartman has zero points and just four shots on goal in his last five games.

After looking like an early fantasy pickup candidate with four points in his first five games, Hartman has really been scuffling of late. He's also seen his ice time drop, too -- from the 14-15 minute range earlier in the season to just 10-11 minutes in the past three games. Hartman will look to rebound and get back on the scoresheet Saturday at home against the Oilers.