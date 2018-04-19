Hartman was suspended one game for an illegal check to the head of Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety determined that Hartman could have avoided the illegal check, explaining that he took a "poor angle of approach" with the hit by making Soderberg's head the primary point of contact. Without Hartman, the Preds could turn back to Miikka Salomaki after sending him to the press box as a healthy scratch Wednesday.