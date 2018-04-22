Hartman is expected to return from his one-game suspension for Game 6 against the Avalanche on Sunday, NHL.com reports.

The illegal hit to the head of Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg kept Hartman out of Game 5. Hartman had one goal and six PIM in the first four games of the series, and he will look to help the Preds finish off the Avalanche on the road. Expect him to slot into a bottom-six role with Scott Hartnell being scratched.