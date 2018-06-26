Predators' Ryan Hartman: Tendered qualifying offer
Hartman (shoulder) received a qualifying offer from the Predators on Monday, meaning the team will get to retain its negotiating rights with the prending restricted free agent.
Following his trade from the Blackhawks last February, Hartman will be looking at his first contract not confined by entry-level limits. The 2013 first-round (30th overall) draft pick accumulated 25 points in 57 games for Chicago in 2017-18, but he slipped all the way to a 0.28 points-per-game pace in Smashville, and Hartman is still recovering from shoulder surgery. An agitating winger with a scorer's touch, Hartman figures to be a solid depth option in fantasy leagues this coming season, provided he makes a full recovery as expected.
