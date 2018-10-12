Predators' Ryan Hartman: Two points in win
Hartman notched a goal and an assist while logging 9:22 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 win over Winnipeg.
The two points were Hartman's first of the young campaign and put the forward a third of the way to his 2017-18 total. Suffice to say, the 24-year-old is not known for his point production and despite the multi-point performance Thursday, he can be ignored in almost all fantasy formats.
