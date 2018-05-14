Predators' Ryan Hartman: Will undergo offseason surgery
Hartman needs surgery to repair a shoulder injury and is slated to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
In his nine playoff outings, Hartman registered two goals, one helper and 12 shots. Since joining the Predators via trade, the winger logged 21 regular-season outings in which he averaged 13:46 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, the 23-year-old figures to continue slotting in to a bottom-six role, but should be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold for a third consecutive season.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Suspension served•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Suspended for one playoff game•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Could face supplementary discipline•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Reduced to bottom-six role•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Fitting in very nicely in Nashville•
-
Predators' Ryan Hartman: Notches winner in Preds debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...