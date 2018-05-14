Hartman needs surgery to repair a shoulder injury and is slated to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

In his nine playoff outings, Hartman registered two goals, one helper and 12 shots. Since joining the Predators via trade, the winger logged 21 regular-season outings in which he averaged 13:46 of ice time. Looking ahead to next season, the 23-year-old figures to continue slotting in to a bottom-six role, but should be capable of reaching the 30-point threshold for a third consecutive season.