Johansen (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's practice, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

Johansen is reportedly still feeling the effects of the high hit he took during Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests his ailment likely isn't overly serious. The 25-year-old pivot's status for Thursday's matchup with Arizona is still up in the air, but he can probably be considered closer to probable than questionable for that contest at this juncture.