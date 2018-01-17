Predators' Ryan Johansen: Able to practice Wednesday
Johansen (undisclosed) took part in Wednesday's practice, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
Johansen is reportedly still feeling the effects of the high hit he took during Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Golden Knights, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests his ailment likely isn't overly serious. The 25-year-old pivot's status for Thursday's matchup with Arizona is still up in the air, but he can probably be considered closer to probable than questionable for that contest at this juncture.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Feeling effects of high hit•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Notches power-play goal in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Posts goal versus Flames•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Ready to rock Wednesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Game-time call•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...