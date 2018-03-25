Predators' Ryan Johansen: Aiming for another 50-plus point season
Johansen scored his team's only goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild. He also registered three shots on goal, blocked three shots and added two PIM in 19:21 of ice time.
Now at 47 points with just eight games remaining, Johansen is unlikely to match the 61 points he posted last season, but something in the low 50's is still well within reach. He remains a fixture on the Preds' top line alongside Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg, and should be counted on for fantasy production whenever he takes to the ice.
