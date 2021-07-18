Johansen was exposed to Seattle for Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

The Predators' opted not to include Johansen on their protected list, making the 28-year-old -- and his $8 million cap for the next four years -- available to the Kraken. His 22 points in 48 games last year suggest that he may not be a top target for the incoming franchise. Furthermore, Johansen's paltry seven power-play points despite an average of 2:44 of man-advantage time don't exactly sweeten things. Nashville teammate Matt Duchene was left off the protection list, as well.