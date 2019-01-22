Predators' Ryan Johansen: Back in action
Johansen has served his two-game suspension and will be eligible to return Wednesday against Vegas.
Johansen was red hot prior to his two-game ban, racking up two goals and 11 points in his last 10 appearances. The 6-foot-3 pivot will return to a top-six role as well as a spot on the Predators' first power-play unit against the Golden Knights.
