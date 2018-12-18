Predators' Ryan Johansen: Big night in loss to Sens
Johansen recorded three assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Ottawa jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period, but Johansen helped salvage a point in the standings for Nashville. The 26-year-old has only one goal in his last 13 contests, but he's been an effective distributor with eight assists over that stretch, giving him five goals and 29 points through 34 games.
