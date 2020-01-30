Predators' Ryan Johansen: Big third period
Johansen scored a shorthanded goal and collected an assist to finish Wednesday's 5-4 win over Washington with two points.
Johansen scored an unassisted shorthanded goal three minutes into the third period, and then assisted on Yannick Weber's first of the season at 15:23. His 16:05 of ice time was a nice bump in usage from Nashville's last game that saw Johansen log just over 10 minutes of ice time (10:28).
