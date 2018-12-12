Predators' Ryan Johansen: Bounces back from Saturday
Johansen started Ryan Ellis' game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday
Johansen needed this after an ugly minus-4 performance Saturday, and he got back on track nicely with his 21st assist of the season. As long as you can withstand his middling plus-minus numbers, he's a solid option in all formats.
