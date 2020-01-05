Play

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Breaks mini-slump with goal

Johansen scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Johansen finished a slick pass from Roman Josi at 19:16 of the first period for what would be the game-winning goal. The 27-year-old center had been held off the scoresheet in his last four games. He's now up to nine goals, 26 points and 60 shots on goal in 40 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories