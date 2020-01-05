Predators' Ryan Johansen: Breaks mini-slump with goal
Johansen scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Johansen finished a slick pass from Roman Josi at 19:16 of the first period for what would be the game-winning goal. The 27-year-old center had been held off the scoresheet in his last four games. He's now up to nine goals, 26 points and 60 shots on goal in 40 appearances.
