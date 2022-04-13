Johansen scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 overtime win over the Sharks.
It took 63:18 of game time, but Johansen finally put the puck across the goal line to secure the victory in this goalie duel between Juuse Saros and Kaapo Kahkonen. Johansen's goal was his 23rd of the season and sixth in the past five games.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Lights lamp in third straight game•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Posts hat trick in win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two helpers Friday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Provides power-play assist•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two points in Monday's win•