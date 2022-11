Johansen scored a power-play goal, blocked two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Johansen has scored three times in his last five games. His tally Tuesday was his first power-play marker of the season. The 30-year-old center has six points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-5 rating through 10 contests overall, playing as the Predators' second-line center.