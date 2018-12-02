Johansen potted a goal and pitched in an assist Saturday, factoring into a 5-2 home win over the Blackhawks.

Johansen snapped a three-game point drought with his eighth multi-point outing of the season. The Predators will be without prolific point producer Filip Forsberg (hand) for approximately one month, so that will put even more pressure on Johansen to continue performing at a high level. Ry-Jo currently leads the team in points with five goals and 18 assists over 27 games.