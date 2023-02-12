Johansen registered a game-winning assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Preds needed only 34 seconds in overtime for Johansen to set up Matt Duchene's game-winning tally. In general, this campaign hasn't gone as smoothly for Johanson overall, as he's managed just 11 goals and 15 assists along with a career-low minus-13 rating through 50 contests.