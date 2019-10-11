Predators' Ryan Johansen: Collects first two goals of year

Johansen scored twice on two shots and was plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Capitals.

After notching one assist in each of the first three games of the season, Johansen got into the goal-scoring column with an even-strength tally in the second period and a power-play goal in the third. Johansen does have seasons have 33 and 26 goals on his NHL resume but he's been more playmaker than goal-scorer in recent seasons, notching a career-high 50 assists last season.