Johansen scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary.

This was a welcomed multi-point showing from Johansen, as he had just a single assist through his previous four outings. He's now up to a respectable 35 points through 53 games, but his seven goals and 84 shots hardly move the fantasy needle. Additionally, his 12 power-play points are lagging behind his usual standard, as the 25-year-old center has collected at least 20 in each of the previous four seasons. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Johansen finished the season strong, especially now that long-time linemate Filip Forsberg is back on his flank.