Predators' Ryan Johansen: Collects two points in loss
Johansen scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary.
This was a welcomed multi-point showing from Johansen, as he had just a single assist through his previous four outings. He's now up to a respectable 35 points through 53 games, but his seven goals and 84 shots hardly move the fantasy needle. Additionally, his 12 power-play points are lagging behind his usual standard, as the 25-year-old center has collected at least 20 in each of the previous four seasons. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if Johansen finished the season strong, especially now that long-time linemate Filip Forsberg is back on his flank.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Racks up three assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Will play Thursday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Able to practice Wednesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Feeling effects of high hit•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Notches power-play goal in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Posts goal versus Flames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...