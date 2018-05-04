Predators' Ryan Johansen: Contributes man-advantage helper in victory
Johansen fashioned a power-play assist Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Jets.
Johansen has been terrific in these playoffs, as he's uncorked four goals and six assists for a point-per-game pace dating back to the conference quarterfinals against the Avalanche.
