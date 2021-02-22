Johansen (upper body) is nearing a return to action and could be available as soon as Tuesday's matchup with Detroit, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Johansen has already been sidelined for the club's last seven games due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. In his 10 appearances this season, Johansen is still searching for his first goal of the year while putting just 16 shots on net. In order to suit up, Johansen will need to be activated off injured reserve.