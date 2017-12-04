Predators' Ryan Johansen: Dealing with upper-body injury
Johansen (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's tilt against Boston, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The team's No. 1 centerman was absent from Monday's morning skate, meaning that he's unlikely to take on the Bruins. Johansen's next opportunity to play would be Tuesday in Dallas, though the Preds should provide additional updates ahead of the contest. With Johansen out of the lineup, expect the recently acquired Kyle Turris to assume additional offensive responsibilities.
