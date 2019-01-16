Predators' Ryan Johansen: Dishes pair of helpers

Johansen recorded two assists, a plus-3 rating and two hits during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.

Johansen extended his point streak to four games (six assists) as he continues to enjoy life on the top line with a healthy Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson. Keep playing the 26-year-old playmaker regularly.

More News
Our Latest Stories