Predators' Ryan Johansen: Dishes pair of helpers
Johansen recorded two assists, a plus-3 rating and two hits during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.
Johansen extended his point streak to four games (six assists) as he continues to enjoy life on the top line with a healthy Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson. Keep playing the 26-year-old playmaker regularly.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Multi-point effort against Hawks•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Helps Preds force OT in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Piles up the points Monday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Maintains scoring pace Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Big night in loss to Sens•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Bounces back from Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...