Predators' Ryan Johansen: Ends lengthy goal drought

Johansen scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

Johansen's first-period tally was his first since Oct. 10, halting a 16-game goal-scoring slump. Johansen has stayed reasonably productive despite the goal drought, collecting 14 assists in his 21 games.

