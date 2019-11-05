Play

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Ends mini slump in win

Johansen collected a power-play assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

Johansen's last three points have all come on Nashville power plays. His most recent assist moves him up to 11 points in 15 games this season. The helper against the Red Wings was Johansen's first point in four contests after being held off the scoresheet in the Predators' last three games.

