Predators' Ryan Johansen: Extends point streak in win
Johansen notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.
The 26-year-old has a five-game point streak going, although all six of his points during that stretch have been helpers. Johansen's surge has carried him to his fifth career 60-point campaign, and boosted the Preds to within one point of the Jets atop the Central Division standings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...