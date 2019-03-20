Predators' Ryan Johansen: Extends point streak in win

Johansen notched two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Maple Leafs.

The 26-year-old has a five-game point streak going, although all six of his points during that stretch have been helpers. Johansen's surge has carried him to his fifth career 60-point campaign, and boosted the Preds to within one point of the Jets atop the Central Division standings.

