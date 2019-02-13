Predators' Ryan Johansen: Extends point streak
Johansen assisted each of his team's goals in a 3-2 defeat to Detroit on Tuesday.
The pivot now has notched at least a point in five consecutive games, for a total of eight over that span. Further, Johansen has been remarkably consistent for the last month, failing to get on the scoresheet in just two of the 13 contests he's suited up for.
