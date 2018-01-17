Predators' Ryan Johansen: Feeling effects of high hit
Johansen is dealing with an injury after taking taking a hard hit from William Carrier in Tuesday night's home game against the Golden Knights, the Tennessean reports.
With Johansen's injury, the Predators now have all three skaters from the top line in the trainer's room with their respective ailments. Filip Forsberg is dealing with a hand injury, Viktor Arvidsson has an undisclosed malady, and now Johansen is in danger of missing time. Consider the latter day-to-day for now.
