Predators' Ryan Johansen: Finally nets first of season
Johansen scored his first goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's loss to the Wild.
It took 18 games, but Johansen is finally in the goal column. The 25-year-old has had a slow start to the campaign, managing just 11 points thus far. Look for this three-point outburst to light a fire under Johansen. The top-line center recorded 61 points last season and is a former 33-goal-scorer, so he's better than what his statistics from this season may suggest.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Still struggling despite helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: First goal of season proving elusive•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies two assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Happy he's back at work•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Signs $64 million deal•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Earns qualifying offer•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...