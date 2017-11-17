Predators' Ryan Johansen: Finally nets first of season

Johansen scored his first goal of the season and added two assists in Thursday's loss to the Wild.

It took 18 games, but Johansen is finally in the goal column. The 25-year-old has had a slow start to the campaign, managing just 11 points thus far. Look for this three-point outburst to light a fire under Johansen. The top-line center recorded 61 points last season and is a former 33-goal-scorer, so he's better than what his statistics from this season may suggest.