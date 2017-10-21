Predators' Ryan Johansen: First goal of season proving elusive
Johansen snapped a three-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Despite the mini-slump, Johansen has been fairly consistent this season, now with five points in his first eight games -- although he has yet to notch his first goal. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old continues to lock down the top line center position for the Preds, playing alongside wingers Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson, making for an excellent fantasy option in all formats.
