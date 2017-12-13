Predators' Ryan Johansen: Game-time call
Johansen (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Canucks on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Based on the morning line combinations, it would appear that Johansen is ready to return to the lineup, although a final determination -- and his activation off injured reserve -- still needs to be made. While the center has done well in the assist category -- 14 overall with five on the power play -- he is struggling to find the back of the net (just three goals on the year).
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Return in sight•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Moves to IR•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Makes early exit Saturday•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores winner against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...