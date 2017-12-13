Predators' Ryan Johansen: Game-time call

Johansen (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Canucks on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Based on the morning line combinations, it would appear that Johansen is ready to return to the lineup, although a final determination -- and his activation off injured reserve -- still needs to be made. While the center has done well in the assist category -- 14 overall with five on the power play -- he is struggling to find the back of the net (just three goals on the year).