Predators' Ryan Johansen: Gathers power-play helper
Johansen picked up his 45th assist of the year in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
The helper gives Johansen 56 points in 69 games this year. He has 15 assists on the man advantage. The playmaking center has a good chance of earning his fourth 60-point campaign.
