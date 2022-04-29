Johansen scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Johansen tallied in the second period to get the Predators within a goal for the second time in the contest. His 25 goals are the third-highest total he's scored in a single season. The 29-year-old center is up to 62 points -- two off his career high -- with 116 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 78 outings. He's surged to the finish with eight goals and five helpers through 14 games in April.