Johansen contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win against Los Angeles.
Johansen's goal came at 8:44 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3. He has 11 markers and 24 points in 46 contests in 2022-23. Johansen had been limited to a goal and four points over his previous 13 games.
More News
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Pair of points in loss•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Two straight helpers•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Scores in loss to Edmonton•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: OT hero in Thursday's win•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Records pair of assists•
-
Predators' Ryan Johansen: Tallies on power play•