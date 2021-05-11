Johansen scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Johansen helped out on the first of Matt Duchene's goals Monday. In the second period, Johansen's power-play marker gave the Predators a 4-0 lead as they cruised to a win in the regular-season finale. The 28-year-old center had a rough year with only seven tallies, 21 points, 67 shots on net and 43 hits through 48 appearances. Johansen hadn't finished under 30 points in a campaign since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 season.