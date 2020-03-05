Predators' Ryan Johansen: Good to go

Johansen (illness) is on the ice for morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Johansen was a last-minute scratch for Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota due to an illness, but his presence on the ice for morning skate all but confirms he'll return to the lineup against Dallas. The 27-year-old forward will slot into a top-six role and a spot on one of Nashville's power-play units Thursday.