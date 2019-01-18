Predators' Ryan Johansen: Handed two-game ban
Johansen will be suspended two games for his actions against Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele on Thursday against the Jets, per NHL Player Safety.
Johansen will thus miss two of the team's final three games before the All-Star break Saturday versus the Panthers and Monday against the Avalanche. With no healthy forwards available to replace him, the Predators will be forced to either recall one from the AHL or to run with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Johansen can return next Wednesday to face the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.
