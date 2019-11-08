Play

Predators' Ryan Johansen: Hands out pair of assists

Johansen had two assists and two PIM in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Johansen helped set up each of Nashville's first two goals, figuring in on Ryan Ellis' first-period goal and Filip Forsberg's second-period marker. Johansen has three assists in his last two games and is up to 11 helpers and 13 points in 16 games this season.

