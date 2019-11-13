Predators' Ryan Johansen: Helps out with man advantage

Johansen picked up a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

Johansen had the secondary assist on Filip Forsberg's tally, which brought the Predators within a goal late in the third period. The center has been a playmaker this season, with two goals and 12 helpers in 18 contests. Seven of Johansen's 14 points have come on the power play.