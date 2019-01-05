Predators' Ryan Johansen: Helps Preds force OT in loss

Johansen scored the game-tying goal with 1:16 remaining in the third period of Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The Predators pulled goalie Pekka Rinne as a last-ditch effort to try and snag a win, with Johansen beating Jimmy Howard short side after receiving a terrific pass from Calle Jarnkrok. Nashville's top-line center hadn't made much noise up until that point, but the clutch tally at least led to bonus hockey, and everyone loves the potential for additional skater points in that scenario.