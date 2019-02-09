Predators' Ryan Johansen: Hot streak continues

Johansen scored his 11th goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Blues on Saturday afternoon.

His hot streak continues despite the team loss. Johansen has a modest three-game, four-point (two goals, two assist) scoring run. And he has 17 points, including 12 assists, in his last 16 games. That's a great pace for fantasy owners and the Preds alike. Always have him active.