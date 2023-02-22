Johansen may have suffered a serious injury in Tuesday's game versus the Canucks, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic reports.
Johansen needed help off the ice late in the second period and didn't return to the game. Head coach John Hynes is awaiting official word on Johansen's status, but it sounds like the center could be out for at least a little while. More information should be available before Thursday's game in San Jose.
