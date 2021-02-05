Johansen (undisclosed) was injured Thursday versus the Panthers, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

The injury occurred late in the second period, and Johansen did not play in the third period or overtime. After the game, head coach John Hynes had no update on Johansen's status. Barring a big turnaround overnight, Johansen will likely miss Friday's game in Florida. Consider the 28-year-old center day-to-day for now -- if he can't play Friday, Mathieu Olivier or Michael McCarron could draw into a bottom-six role.