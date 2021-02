Johansen (upper body) skated 15:48, blocked two shots and added a shot on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Johansen wasn't able to contribute directly to the offense in his return from injury. He missed seven games while battling an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has just four helpers, 17 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 11 appearances. He started Tuesday on the third line, but he'll probably work his way into the top-six in the near future.